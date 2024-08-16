Q2 2024 Banco Davivienda SA Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 16, 2024 / 01:00PM GMT

Unidentified Company Representative



Welcome to Davivienda second quarter of 2024 earnings conference call.



Today. Mr. Javier Suarez, Chief Executive Officer, and Mr. Badger Bourke, Strategic Risk and Financial Planning Director, will join us to discuss the quarterly results that have been released.



Please note that this conference is being recorded. Afterwards management will be available for a question and answer session.