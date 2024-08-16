Release Date: August 16, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

Ping An Bank Co Ltd (SZSE:000001, Financial) achieved a net profit of RMB26 billion in the first half of 2024, up 2% year-over-year.

Total assets increased by 3% to RMB5.75 trillion, indicating growth in the bank's overall size.

Corporate loans improved by 11.4%, showing strong performance in the corporate sector.

Retail deposits grew by 6.9%, reflecting increased customer trust and engagement.

The bank's NPL ratio was maintained at a low 1.07%, with a provision coverage ratio of 264%, indicating strong risk management capabilities.

Negative Points

Operating income decreased by 13% year-over-year to RMB77 billion, indicating revenue challenges.

Retail loans reduced by 7.9% due to market conditions and structural adjustments.

The bank is facing pressure on revenue and profits due to rapidly narrowing interest margins.

There are significant challenges in the retail sector, with loan balances going down and new market issues arising.

The bank received a large fine due to compliance issues identified in inspections from 2020, highlighting ongoing regulatory challenges.

Q & A Highlights

Q: What are the major results seen from the past year, especially regarding organizational changes and team structure?

A: Ji Guangheng, President, Executive Director, Party Secretary: The major results include organizational changes and team structure improvements. Despite the challenging environment, the bank has focused on acquiring premium assets and adjusting the corporate deposit structure. The interest rate for RMB deposits is lower than 1.8%, and the bank has stabilized its revenue and narrowed the decrease in NIM. Branch productivity is improving, and compliance culture is being strengthened.

Q: Can you provide more details on the retail business transformation and its impact on wealth management?

A: Zhang Zhaohui, Assistant President: The retail transformation focuses on reducing medium to high-risk customers and products, building proprietary channels, and enhancing data-driven risk control. Wealth management has slowed due to market challenges, but efforts are being made to balance cost and revenue. The bank is focusing on stable return products and improving internal management.

Q: What are the considerations behind the increased dividend payout ratio and interim dividend payout?

A: Zhang Zhaohui, Assistant President: The increased dividend payout ratio is due to a comfortable capital position, management's willingness, and regulatory encouragement. The bank aims to give back more to shareholders and investors. The interim payout is a gesture of goodwill, and future payouts will be influenced by capital stability, profit growth, and regulatory encouragement.

Q: Could you share insights on the asset quality in the real estate sector and the bank's strategy in this area?

A: Ji Guangheng, President, Executive Director, Party Secretary: The overall asset quality in the real estate sector is stable, with stringent management and cash flow control. The bank focuses on Tier 1 and Tier 2 cities, with limited exposure compared to other banks. The NPR formation ratio is low, and the bank continues to monitor government policies and market intelligence to provide financing support for developers.

Q: What are the strategies for corporate loans, and how does the bank plan to maintain growth in this area?

A: Zhang Zhaohui, Assistant President: The bank focuses on customer-centric approaches, leveraging efficient synergies between headquarters and branches. The corporate loan investment is considerable, with a focus on equipment trading loans and M&A loans. The bank aims to stabilize growth through proactive asset management and customer operation, with a focus on industry-specific strategies.

Q: What is the outlook for the Net Interest Margin (NIM) in the coming years?

A: Ji Guangheng, President, Executive Director, Party Secretary: The NIM is expected to stabilize within a reasonable range, with efforts to control costs and maintain a stable LDR. The bank aims to maintain a higher than average NIM level, focusing on medium-risk loans and corporate loan pricing. The long-term goal is to achieve a stable NIM of around 1.8 to 1.9.

Q: How does Ping An Bank plan to manage high-risk assets and elevate medium-risk asset ratios?

A: Ji Guangheng, President, Executive Director, Party Secretary: The bank plans to leverage high-risk, high-return products while gradually reducing sales of high-risk products. The focus is on medium-risk customers and products, with efforts to enhance digitalization and risk data management. The bank aims to innovate products and maintain a balance between risk and return.

Q: How does the bank plan to manage media coverage and public opinion?

A: Ji Guangheng, President, Executive Director, Party Secretary: The bank emphasizes transparency and proactive communication with the market. Efforts are made to prevent events that may trigger public opinion and to manage media coverage effectively. The bank values shareholders and media as ways to supervise business actions and aims to protect its brand through compliant management and operation.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.