Release Date: August 16, 2024

Positive Points

Sunlands Technology Group (STG, Financial) achieved a net revenue of RMB492.2 million and a net income of RMB82.3 million, demonstrating resilience in challenging macroeconomic conditions.

New student enrollments increased by 9.1% year-over-year, with a corresponding 8.4% increase in gross billings, indicating successful diversification of interest course offerings.

The company has maintained positive net cash flow from operating activities for four consecutive quarters, showcasing strong financial stability.

Interest and professional skills courses contributed 76.7% of total revenue, with an anticipated 11% year-over-year increase, highlighting the growth potential in these areas.

Sunlands Technology Group (STG) has integrated AI technology to enhance learning support and assessment efficiency, improving operational effectiveness.

Negative Points

Net revenues decreased by 6.5% year-over-year, primarily due to a decline in gross billings from post-secondary courses.

Cost of revenues increased by 28.8% year-over-year, driven by higher costs associated with sales of goods such as books and learning materials.

Gross profit decreased by 11.0% year-over-year, reflecting the impact of increased costs and declining revenues from certain segments.

Operating expenses rose by 9.0% year-over-year, with sales and marketing expenses increasing by 10.2%, indicating higher spending on sales activities and branding.

Net income for the second quarter of 2024 was RMB82.3 million, a significant decrease from RMB173.9 million in the second quarter of 2023, showing a decline in profitability.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you elaborate on the factors contributing to the 6.5% decrease in net revenues for the second quarter of 2024?

A: The decrease in net revenues was primarily driven by a decline in gross billings from post-secondary courses over recent quarters. However, this was partially offset by growth in revenues from interest course offerings. (Li Hangyu, Finance Director)

Q: What measures are being taken to enhance brand awareness and improve the quality of existing products and services?

A: We are taking a prudent but proactive approach to expanding and refining our offerings. Our top priorities include enhancing brand awareness and improving the quality of our existing products and services. We remain committed to key growth initiatives, focusing on improving operational efficiency and profitability. (Tongbo Liu, CEO)

Q: How has the diversification of interest course offerings impacted new student enrollments and gross billings?

A: The diversification of interest course offerings has been fruitful, with new student enrollments up by 9.1% year-over-year and a corresponding 8.4% increase in gross billings. This strategy aims to attract a broader and more varied user base, fostering increased engagement and repeat purchases. (Tongbo Liu, CEO)

Q: Can you provide more details on the success of the educational travel initiatives?

A: Our educational travel initiatives have achieved remarkable success, with revenue six times that of the same period last year. For instance, the Echoes of the Yellow River Expedition trip, a collaborative project with Beijing Radio and Television Station, provided participants with a comprehensive learning experience and significantly enhanced our brand visibility and reputation. (Tongbo Liu, CEO)

Q: What are the company's plans regarding the integration of AI in its educational offerings?

A: We are proactively participating in the AIGC wave by integrating AI to synthesize the voices of distinguished educators, providing timely and personalized learning support. Additionally, AI-driven assignment grading offers rapid and objective evaluations, enhancing assessment accuracy and efficiency while reducing the administrative burden on our educators. (Tongbo Liu, CEO)

Q: How has the company's financial performance been in terms of profitability and cash flow?

A: We have been profitable since the second quarter of 2021, with a gross margin of 84.4% and a net margin of 16.7% in the second quarter of 2024. We also had healthy cash flows, with four consecutive quarters of positive net cash from operating activities. (Li Hangyu, Finance Director)

Q: What is the outlook for the third quarter of 2024 in terms of net revenues?

A: For the third quarter of 2024, we expect net revenues to be between RMB490 million to RMB510 million, a decrease of 2.8% to 6.6% year-over-year. This outlook is based on current market conditions and reflects our management's current and preliminary estimate of market, operating conditions, and customer demand. (Li Hangyu, Finance Director)

Q: How is the company leveraging government policies to support its growth?

A: We continue to receive encouraging news about the government's strong support for the industry. For example, the State Council introduced a policy in August aimed at promoting high-quality development of service consumption, which supports the integration of the accommodation industry with tourism, recreation, and educational travel. We are committed to developing quality products and services to better serve our students and users. (Tongbo Liu, CEO)

Q: What are the key growth areas for Sunlands Technology Group moving forward?

A: Key growth areas include interest-based education, professional skills, and professional certification preparation programs. These sectors have been pivotal drivers of our growth, contributing 76.7% of our total revenue and anticipating an 11% year-over-year increase. (Tongbo Liu, CEO)

Q: How is the company addressing the demand for degree or diploma-oriented post-secondary courses?

A: The demand for working adults to upgrade their degrees or diplomas has remained steady. Online education offers convenience and flexibility, enabling working adults to balance career development with competency enhancement. We are optimistic about the future of this area and will dynamically adjust our business arrangements as necessary. (Tongbo Liu, CEO)

