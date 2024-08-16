Release Date: August 16, 2024

Positive Points

Flowers Foods Inc (FLO, Financial) reported solid top and bottom line results for the quarter.

Leading brands are outperforming the category, growing volumes, and gaining market share.

Savings initiatives have significantly improved the cost structure, boosting margins.

The company is investing in brand differentiation, aligning its portfolio with consumer preferences.

Flowers Foods Inc (FLO) is confident in delivering results in line with annual guidance.

Negative Points

Promotional activity has increased, which may pose a risk to margins.

Weakness in the foodservice volumes due to challenges in the quick-serve restaurant sector.

The cake business has shown weakness, affecting overall volume performance.

Strategic exits have weighed down volumes, although this impact is expected to diminish by Q4.

Execution issues in the rollout of new products like the DKB protein bars have been noted.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you elaborate on the promotional environment and its impact on market share?

A: Yes, we have promoted slightly more, and consumers are responding to promotions. While promotions are up, they remain below pre-pandemic levels. We are cautious about potential increased promotional activity from competitors but are confident in our current strategy. (A. Ryals McMullian, CEO & Chairman of Board)

Q: How are the business exits impacting volume, and what is the outlook?

A: Volumes were positive overall, particularly in branded retail, but weighed down by weakness in the cake business and foodservice volumes. The strategic exits will have minimal impact by Q4. (R. Steve Kinsey, CFO & CAO)

Q: Can you provide an update on the distribution of DKB protein bars?

A: We are pleased with the progress. The product is performing well in top accounts, and we are expanding our shelf presence. We are learning and correcting execution issues as we go. (A. Ryals McMullian, CEO & Chairman of Board)

Q: What are the expectations for volume growth in Q3 and Q4?

A: Positive volume growth is expected, particularly in Q4, driven by new business and the roll-off of strategic exits. Branded retail showed positive trends in Q1, and we expect this to continue. (A. Ryals McMullian, CEO & Chairman of Board)

Q: How will the restructuring of the retail team impact capabilities and performance?

A: The restructuring will allow for a channel-specific approach to strategy and execution, improving our performance in various retail channels. This change is expected to benefit us significantly. (R. Steve Kinsey, CFO & CAO)

Q: What is driving growth in underpenetrated geographic regions, and is it sustainable?

A: Growth in underpenetrated regions like the Northeast and Upper Midwest is sustainable. We have significant runway to grow and are focusing on these areas with targeted advertising and innovation. (A. Ryals McMullian, CEO & Chairman of Board)

Q: Will ingredient and packaging costs decline, and how will this impact margins?

A: We expect moderating costs to benefit margins, particularly in the first half of the year. While the benefit will decline in the second half, overall margin improvement is still forecasted for the year. (R. Steve Kinsey, CFO & CAO)

Q: What is the current status of M&A activities?

A: We are proactive in the market and ready to execute when the right opportunity arises. The M&A market is getting healthier, and we are bullish on potential opportunities. (R. Steve Kinsey, CFO & CAO)

Q: How do you see price versus volume outlook for branded retail in the back half of the year?

A: All branded pricing is in, and mix is driving positive average prices. We expect mix to continue benefiting us, and positive volume trends are anticipated by Q4. (A. Ryals McMullian, CEO & Chairman of Board)

Q: What is the timeline for resuming the ERP bakery rollout?

A: The plan is to resume bakery rollouts late this year or in the first quarter of next year, aiming to stay on our original targets without significant cost changes. (R. Steve Kinsey, CFO & CAO)

