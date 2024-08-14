Aug 14, 2024 / 05:30PM GMT

Nathan Meneguzzi - Banco do Estado do Rio Grande do Sul SA - RI Head



(interpreted) Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to Banrisul's video conference to discuss the second quarter of 2024. This video conference is being recorded and replay can be accessed in our RI website right after this event.



So today's event will be divided into 3 parts. The first in which we'll listen to our President, Fernando De Lemos, to make a presentation with the main highlights and numbers of the quarter; then our Vice President and CFO, Mr. Gonzaga will talk about the performance and numbers of the bank throughout the second quarter. And then we'll finally have our traditional Q&A session, during which our analysts and investors will be able to interact with us here, (technical difficulty) bank's Board of Directors.



So before we start, let me tell you that this presentation has simultaneous translation into English. If this is your preference, just click on the button at the bottom of your Zoom screen. (Operator Instructions)



The presentation we'll make today is available for