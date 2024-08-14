Q2 2024 Hoegh Autoliners ASA Earnings Presentation Transcript

Aug 14, 2024 / 06:30AM GMT

Presentation

Aug 14, 2024 / 06:30AM GMT



=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* Andreas Enger

Hoegh Autoliners ASA - Chief Executive Officer

* Per Rosmo

Hoegh Autoliners ASA - Chief Financial Officer



=====================

Operator



Good morning from ION and Mike, and welcome to Hoegh Autoliners second quarter presentation. My name is mining, the Head of Investor Relations. And with me today, we have our CEO, Andreas and yet and our CFO, Kevin Rhodes. We will walk you through the last quarter business and financial update. If you have any questions, feel free to send an e-mail, so our Investor Relations mailbox at ir at HubSpot, and we can read out the questions at the end of the presentation. And with that, I leave the stage to you, Andreas.



Andreas Enger - Hoegh Autoliners ASA - Chief Executive Officer



And yes, welcome to today's presentation and restarting with this beautiful picture of her Garuda, the world's largest and most environmentally friendly car carrier. We had a