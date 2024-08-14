Aug 14, 2024 / 06:30AM GMT
Presentation
Aug 14, 2024 / 06:30AM GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Andreas Enger
Hoegh Autoliners ASA - Chief Executive Officer
* Per Rosmo
Hoegh Autoliners ASA - Chief Financial Officer
=====================
Operator
Good morning from ION and Mike, and welcome to Hoegh Autoliners second quarter presentation. My name is mining, the Head of Investor Relations. And with me today, we have our CEO, Andreas and yet and our CFO, Kevin Rhodes. We will walk you through the last quarter business and financial update. If you have any questions, feel free to send an e-mail, so our Investor Relations mailbox at ir at HubSpot, and we can read out the questions at the end of the presentation. And with that, I leave the stage to you, Andreas.
Andreas Enger - Hoegh Autoliners ASA - Chief Executive Officer
And yes, welcome to today's presentation and restarting with this beautiful picture of her Garuda, the world's largest and most environmentally friendly car carrier. We had a
Q2 2024 Hoegh Autoliners ASA Earnings Presentation Transcript
Aug 14, 2024 / 06:30AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...