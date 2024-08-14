Q2 2024 LM Funding America Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 14, 2024 / 03:00PM GMT

Operator



Greetings, and welcome to the LM Funding America, Inc., second-quarter 2024 business update call. (Operator Instructions)



Please note this conference is being recorded. I will now turn the conference over to your host, Mr. Ted Ayvas. Investor Relations. Sir, you may begin.



Ted Ayvas - LM Funding America Inc - Investor Relations



Good morning and thank you for joining LM Funding America's 2024 second-quarter financial results and business update conference call. On the call with us today are Bruce Rodgers, Chief Executive Office;, and Richard Russell, Chief Financial Officer of LM Funding.



This morning, the company announced its operating results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, and its financial condition as of that date. The press release is posted on the company's website, lmfunding.com. In addition, the company has filed its quarterly report on Form 10-Q with the US Securities and Exchange Commission, which can also be accessed on the company's website as well as the SEC's website at