Q2 2024 High Arctic Energy Services Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 15, 2024 / 09:00PM GMT

Operator



2024 Q2 results conference call held on August 15 at 3 PM Mountain Time and 5 PM Eastern Time by Mr. Mike Maguire. (Operator Instructions)



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to the High Arctic Energy Services 2024 Q2 results conference call. I would now like to turn the meeting over to High Arctic Chief Executive Officer, Mike Maguire. Please go ahead, Mr. Maguire.



Michael Maguire - High Arctic Energy Services Inc - Chief Executive Officer



Thank you, Melanie, and good afternoon, everyone. Welcome to High Arctic second-quarter conference call. Today I'll be providing an update on the press release we issued after markets closed yesterday, August 14, including discussion of our financial performance for the second quarter of 2024.



Following my remarks, I'll hand the call over to our Chief Financial Officer, Lonn bate. Lonn will be discussing our financial performance for the quarter in more detail. After our formal comments, we'll open the call to answer any questions that you may have.



Before we begin, I'd like to remind