Absci Corp (ABSI) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Revenue Struggles Amid Increased R&D Spending

Absci Corp (ABSI) reports a mixed quarter with significant R&D investments and new strategic partnerships.

37 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $1.3 million for Q2 2024.
  • Research and Development Expenses: $15.3 million for Q2 2024, up from $12.1 million in the prior year period.
  • Selling, General and Administrative Expenses: $9.3 million for Q2 2024, slightly down from $9.4 million in the prior year period.
  • Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Short-term Investments: $145.2 million as of June 30, 2024, down from $161.5 million as of March 31, 2024.
  • Expected Gross Use of Cash for 2024: Approximately $80 million.
  • Cash Runway: Sufficient to fund operations into the first half of 2027.
Release Date: August 14, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

  • Absci Corp (ABSI, Financial) announced a new collaboration with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center to develop up to six therapeutic programs.
  • The company reported significant progress on its internal programs, including ABS-101, ABS-201, and ABS-301.
  • ABS-101 demonstrated 2x to 3x extended half-life in non-human primate studies compared to antibodies in clinical development.
  • ABS-101 showed increased biodistribution in non-human primates, potentially leading to faster therapeutic benefits.
  • The company has a robust pipeline and expects to sign partnerships with at least three more partners in 2024.

Negative Points

  • Revenue for the second quarter of 2024 was only $1.3 million, indicating limited income from current operations.
  • Research and development expenses increased to $15.3 million, up from $12.1 million in the prior year period.
  • The company reported a decrease in cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments from $161.5 million to $145.2 million.
  • Selling, general, and administrative expenses remained high at $9.3 million for the quarter.
  • The company expects a gross use of cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments of approximately $80 million for 2024.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Regarding ABS-101, the non-human primate data shows a two to three times additional half-life and bioavailability. Is this based on head-to-head data with competitor molecules or publications?
A: (Sean McClain, CEO) It is a head-to-head comparison with clinical competitors. (Christian Stegmann, SVP, Drug Creation) We compared ABS-101 with RVT-3101 and MK-7240, showing a two-to-three-fold improvement in plasma half-life over these molecules.

Q: Can you provide more details on the Memorial Sloan Kettering (MSK) partnership, including IP sharing and data contributions?
A: (Zachariah Jonasson, CFO) This is a 50-50 cost-sharing co-development platform for six programs. MSK will bring target validation capabilities, and we will collaborate on drug creation and early development. IP and publication decisions will be made jointly.

Q: What characteristic of ABS-101 do you think will be tough for competitors to replicate?
A: (Christian Stegmann, SVP, Drug Creation) The combination of high affinity, extended plasma half-life, good CMC properties, and improved immunogenicity profile makes ABS-101 highly differentiated.

Q: Can you discuss the toxicity and dosing in the non-human primate studies for ABS-101?
A: (Christian Stegmann, SVP, Drug Creation) Our GLP toxicology studies are ongoing, and we will disclose results once concluded. We have not yet disclosed the doses used in these studies.

Q: Do you anticipate disclosing the target for ABS-201 upon choosing a development candidate later this year?
A: (Zachariah Jonasson, CFO) Yes, we plan to disclose the target once the development candidate is selected, either at the end of this year or early next year.

Q: When will you have more data on the increased bio-distribution of ABS-101 in non-human primates?
A: (Christian Stegmann, SVP, Drug Creation) The ultimate proof will be in the clinic during our first-in-human study, where we will observe the pharmacokinetic properties in humans.

Q: How is the demand environment for partnerships with large pharma and biotech?
A: (Zachariah Jonasson, CFO) We see high interest in our differentiated AI platform, even in a tough biotech environment. Pharma and institutes like MSK are looking for technologies that can create differentiated assets.

Q: Should we think of your epitope capabilities as disease-agnostic, or are there specific disease areas where your platform excels?
A: (Zachariah Jonasson, CFO) Our platform is disease-agnostic, focusing on the structure of the target. We have partnerships in oncology, dermatology, and discussions around neuro programs, showing the technology's broad applicability.

Q: Did MSK come to you with initial targets, or was the partnership initiated through your BD team?
A: (Zachariah Jonasson, CFO) The partnership was initiated through BD interactions. MSK did not come with initial targets; we are now starting the process of selecting targets together.

Q: Will MSK have publication rights for the work done in this partnership?
A: (Zachariah Jonasson, CFO) Publication decisions will be made jointly through a steering committee. We plan to publish on the science but will be careful about timing.

