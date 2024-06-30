Release Date: August 15, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

GEE Group Inc (JOB, Financial) has a strong balance sheet with substantial liquidity, including $19.6 million in cash and no outstanding debt.

The company is actively pursuing M&A opportunities to drive growth and expects to complete accretive transactions within the remainder of this calendar year and in fiscal 2025.

Management is taking aggressive actions to streamline operations and reduce SG&A expenses by an estimated $3 million annually.

The company is migrating and integrating legacy systems onto singular cloud-based platforms to achieve economies of scale and improve operational efficiency.

GEE Group Inc (JOB) is confident in its ability to restore growth and profitability, leveraging its strong cash position and strategic initiatives.

Negative Points

Consolidated revenues for the quarter and year-to-date were down 23% and 25%, respectively, compared to the prior-year periods.

The company reported a net loss of $19.3 million for the quarter and $21.8 million year-to-date, primarily due to non-cash impairment charges.

Adjusted EBITDA was negative $400,000 for the quarter and negative $1.2 million year-to-date, indicating ongoing financial challenges.

The demand environment for staffing services remains difficult due to macroeconomic uncertainty, interest rate volatility, and inflation.

Direct hire revenues were down 37% for the quarter and 44% year-to-date, reflecting a significant decline in this high-margin segment.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you describe and define accretive as it pertains to acquisitions?

A: Accretive acquisitions are those that are profitable from the start or very shortly after and add to our earnings per share and EBITDA. — Kim Thorpe, CFO

Q: Why has insider buying been so small this year?

A: Insiders already own a significant amount of stock, and we've been in a blackout period. Insider buying will be considered once the blackout period ends. — Kim Thorpe, CFO

Q: What was the reasoning behind the strategic review recommending acquisitions over buybacks?

A: Buybacks do not foster long-term growth. Acquisitions grow earnings and business, and it's a good time to look at acquisitions due to favorable multiples. — Kim Thorpe, CFO

Q: Do you see the market improving before the second quarter of 2025?

A: We believe the market will show signs of recovery by the second quarter of 2025. We are not waiting for recovery and are actively managing our business to restore profitability. — Derek Dewan, CEO

Q: What would be a catalyst for the stock to move higher in the near to midterm?

A: Better company performance, return to profitability, a brighter outlook, and a better industry backdrop will contribute to stock movement. — Derek Dewan, CEO

Q: Have you been approached by larger companies pursuing an acquisition?

A: We receive inquiries from time to time, and any meaningful opportunities will be reviewed by the directors and senior management. — Derek Dewan, CEO

Q: How much influence does technology have in reducing operating expenses, and is GEE looking to be more technology-driven?

A: We are integrating AI tools and streamlining operations with updated cloud-based systems to improve efficiency and productivity. — Kim Thorpe, CFO

Q: What favorable conditions are required to grow the company?

A: A favorable economy and a robust labor market are essential. Our business thrives on economic activity and movement in employment. — Derek Dewan, CEO

Q: Why not buy back shares if the stock is undervalued?

A: It's not prudent to buy back shares when cash flow is negative. We are focused on restoring profitability and will consider buybacks when conditions improve. — Derek Dewan, CEO

Q: What is your 5- to 10-year business vision and outlook?

A: We have a strategic plan looking forward, focusing on organic growth and strategic acquisitions to achieve long-term objectives. — Derek Dewan, CEO

