Release Date: August 16, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

Rossi Residencial SA (BSP:RSID3, Financial) successfully reduced its SG&A expenses by 8% in the first half of 2024 compared to 2023.

The company achieved a high resale percentage of 86% for canceled units in the first half of 2024.

Gross profit for the first half of 2024 was BRL2.8 million, a significant improvement from minus BRL9.2 million in the first half of 2023.

Cash and cash equivalents for the quarter stood at BRL39 million, indicating strong liquidity.

The company delivered all its units, eliminating future construction costs.

Negative Points

Gross sales for the first half of 2024 were BRL14 million, 19% below the first half of 2023.

The company's net income was negative BRL29 million for the quarter, despite an improvement compared to the previous year.

The transfer speed for the quarter decreased by 6.5 percentage points compared to the first quarter of 2024.

Inventory decreased by BRL9 million, reflecting conservative new launches and renegotiations of canceled units.

Sales from non-strategic regions accounted for 44% of total sales, indicating a potential focus on less profitable areas.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you elaborate on the company's strategic focus for the second half of 2024?

A: Fernando Miziara, CEO: Our strategic focus remains on generating and preserving cash, paying creditors as per our reorganization plan, and being conservative with new launches. We aim to maintain high resale percentages of canceled units and continue reducing our inventory.

Q: What were the key financial highlights for Q2 2024?

A: Persio Careli, Director: We achieved a gross profit of BRL2.8 million, a significant improvement from a loss of BRL9.2 million in the first half of 2023. Our SG&A expenses decreased by 8%, and we saw a positive net revenue of BRL27 million for the quarter.

Q: How has the company managed its debt and cash flow?

A: Persio Careli, Director: Our corporate debt stands at BRL185 million, with a slight decrease in SFH debt to BRL146 million. Cash and cash equivalents for the quarter were BRL39 million, bolstered by the sale of non-strategic land and apartment units.

Q: What is the status of the company's inventory and sales efficiency?

A: Fernando Miziara, CEO: Our inventory has decreased by BRL9 million due to successful renegotiations and resales of canceled units. We achieved an 86% resale efficiency rate in Q2 2024, which has been crucial for generating short-term cash.

Q: Can you provide details on the company's operational performance and regional sales distribution?

A: Fernando Miziara, CEO: We have completed all construction works, with 100% of units delivered. Non-strategic regions, particularly Rio de Janeiro, accounted for 44% of our sales. Our gross sales for the first half of 2024 totaled BRL14 million, reflecting a 19% decrease from the same period in 2023.

Q: What are the company's plans for new project launches?

A: Fernando Miziara, CEO: We are currently conservative regarding new launches, focusing instead on marketing and selling canceled units. However, we are diligently working towards achieving good results to eventually start launching new projects.

Q: How has the company addressed its liabilities and reorganization plan?

A: Fernando Miziara, CEO: We have been actively deleveraging and addressing our liabilities according to our reorganization plan. In June and July, we paid approximately BRL7 million to creditors, which is a key part of our strategy to comply with our commitments.

Q: What are the company's future projections and market outlook?

A: Fernando Miziara, CEO: We remain committed to transparency and will continue to share important developments. Our focus is on maintaining financial stability and preparing for a new cycle of growth and project launches.

