Aug 19, 2024 / 12:00AM GMT
Urs Meyerhans - GWA Group Ltd - Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director, Executive Director
Thank you. Good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining us on the webcast or conference call for GWA's result for the financial year '24. My name is Urs Meyerhans, I'm GWA's Managing Director. Joining me today are Calin Scott, our Group's CFO; and Craig Norwell, our Group Executive for Sales.
We look forward to talking further with many of you over the coming days and weeks. Having started with an overview of our Group result and key themes, including an update on our safety performance. Calin will discuss the Group financial results for the year, including P&L, cash flow and balance sheet. Craig will then provide an overview of our business performance, including our key Australian merchants and end markets revenue results.
I will conclude today's presentation with an update on new product and how we continue to evolve and refresh our strategy and provide a summary and outlook for financial year '25. As always, we are happy to answer your questions at the end of the presentation.
Full Year 2024 GWA Group Ltd Earnings Call Transcript
