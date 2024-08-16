NMDC Ltd (BOM:526371) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Strong Profit Growth Amid Production Challenges

NMDC Ltd (BOM:526371) reports a 20% increase in PAT despite a 14% drop in production and operational hurdles.

Author's Avatar
Summary
  • PBT (Profit Before Tax): Increased by 19%.
  • PAT (Profit After Tax): Increased by 20%.
  • Production: Decreased by 4% to 14% or approximately 1.5 million tonnes.
  • Hot Metal Production: Over 1.5 million tonnes produced in one year.
  • Loss Reduction: Losses cut down by half.
  • Hot-Rolled Coil Metal: Expected to produce 1 million tonnes within a year of operations, currently 20,000 to 30,000 tonnes short.
  • Daily Dispatch Capacity: Expected to increase to two rigs daily by the end of next month.
Article's Main Image

Release Date: August 16, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

  • NMDC Ltd (BOM:526371, Financial) reported a 19-20% increase in PBT and PAT despite a 14% drop in production.
  • The company successfully reduced its losses by half and expects to break even on a monthly basis by the end of Q2 FY25.
  • NMDC Steel Limited (NSL) achieved a milestone by producing over 1.5 million tonnes of hot metal within a year.
  • The company is optimistic about recovering retrospective tax liabilities from customers, minimizing financial impact.
  • NMDC Ltd (BOM:526371) is on track to achieve its annual production target of 50 million tonnes despite initial shortfalls due to heavy monsoons.

Negative Points

  • Production decreased by 14%, impacting overall output.
  • The company faces potential liabilities of INR 2,500 crores in Karnataka and INR 144 crores in Chhattisgarh due to retrospective tax judgments.
  • NMDC Ltd (BOM:526371) experienced operational challenges, including scheduled maintenance and equipment damage, affecting production rates.
  • The company has not yet made provisions for potential liabilities arising from the Supreme Court judgment.
  • There are concerns about the impact of additional levies and taxes imposed by state governments on future profitability.

Q & A Highlights

Highlights from NMDC Ltd (BOM:526371) Q1 FY25 Earnings Call

Q: Can you provide details on the Supreme Court's ruling on retrospective tax and its impact on NMDC?
A: Amitava Mukherjee, Whole-Time Director: Out of the 81 cases, one case pertains to NMDC, with a liability of around INR21 crores. Recovery from customers is challenging. For Karnataka and Chhattisgarh, potential liabilities could be around INR2,400-2,500 crores, but recovery from customers is likely as most are long-term clients.

Q: What was the production run rate for NMDC Steel Limited in the last quarter?
A: Amitava Mukherjee, Whole-Time Director: Production in April was 106,000 tonnes, May 130,000 tonnes, and June 120,000 tonnes. We aim to reach 150,000 tonnes by the end of this quarter, contingent on resolving evacuation issues.

Q: What is the status of the INR2,200 crores outstanding from NMDC Steel?
A: Amitava Mukherjee, Whole-Time Director: INR100 crores was paid last month. With improved performance, we aim to liquidate the remaining amount within 12 months.

Q: Will the sale of NMDC Steel impact NMDC's financials?
A: Amitava Mukherjee, Whole-Time Director: The raw material sourcing from Bailadila will remain unaffected by the ownership change. NMDC Steel's peak production will require around 5 million tonnes of iron ore, about 10% of NMDC's total sales.

Q: What is the status of the slurry pipeline and pellet plant projects?
A: Amitava Mukherjee, Whole-Time Director: 73 km of the 131 km pipeline has been laid. The pellet plant and beneficiation plant have been redesigned for dual fuel and common sizing equipment. The entire system is expected to be operational by mid-2026.

Q: How does NMDC plan to handle potential additional levies from state governments?
A: Amitava Mukherjee, Whole-Time Director: Any new taxes will be recovered from customers. The pricing structure is inclusive of royalty, DMF, and annuity, with additional levies charged separately.

Q: What is the expected production capacity for FY26?
A: Amitava Mukherjee, Whole-Time Director: Current capacity is 53.6 million tonnes. We aim to achieve full capacity utilization by FY26, pending necessary environmental clearances.

Q: How does NMDC plan to address the losses in the Pellet and Other Minerals category?
A: Amitava Mukherjee, Whole-Time Director: Losses in the pellet plant, Panna, and non-operational sponge iron unit are being addressed. Steps are being taken to run these units full-fledged to avoid negative figures.

Q: What is the impact of the recent price cuts on NMDC's financials?
A: Amitava Mukherjee, Whole-Time Director: Two price cuts totaling INR1,000 have been implemented. This will reduce average sales realization from INR5,304 to around INR4,304, in line with market trends.

Q: How is the royalty calculated, and why does it vary quarter-on-quarter?
A: Amitava Mukherjee, Whole-Time Director: Royalty is paid based on sales but accounted for based on production. The decrease in production by 14% led to a 13% reduction in royalty.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.