Half Year 2024 oOh!media Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 18, 2024 / 11:00PM GMT

Catherine O Connor - oOh!media Ltd-Chief Executive Officer - Managing Director, Executive Director



Thank you, and good morning, everyone, and welcome. I'm here today with oOh!media's Chief Financial Officer, Chris Roberts, and together, we'll take you through the company's interim results for 2024.



Before we start, I would like to acknowledge the traditional owners of the land on which we're meeting today, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation, and we pay our respects to their elders, past and present, and recognize their enduring connection to this land.



For today's agenda, we'll turn to slide 3. I'll provide a couple of slides to set the context for today's presentation before I speak to the headline and this will include an overview of our revenue performance and the actions we're taking to deliver a stronger outcome in the second half. Chris will then dive into the financials and update you on our work with commercial contracts. Today, we're also going to cover at a high level some of the work we've been doing in the half to build the oOh