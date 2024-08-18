Release Date: August 18, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

Nuix Ltd (NXLLF, Financial) launched the Nuix Neo platform, which has been well-received by both existing and new customers.

The company achieved a 14% increase in Annual Contract Value (ACV), reaching $211.5 million.

Statutory revenue rose by 20.9% to $220.6 million, surpassing strategic objectives.

Underlying EBITDA increased by 38.7% to $64.4 million, demonstrating strong operational leverage.

The company achieved a significant improvement in cash flow, with a 28% increase in cash position to $38 million.

Negative Points

EMEA growth was slower at 6.4%, indicating regional disparities in performance.

Total R&D spend fell by 11.7%, which may impact future innovation and development.

Net non-operational legal fees were higher at $8.5 million, affecting overall profitability.

G&A costs increased significantly due to a tax asset write-off and higher equity compensation costs.

The company anticipates higher R&D spending in FY25, which may affect short-term profitability.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Just looking at Nuix Neo and the 2x to 3x higher average ACV from those products. Can you unpack where that's coming from? Is it volume-based billing, AI, or something else? Also, how does the usability of Neo impact access to smaller customers?

A: The size of the deals is correlated with the platform's comprehensive nature, which includes more components and solves larger strategic issues for customers. This results in higher value sales. While Neo's usability does make it more accessible, it is primarily focused on larger enterprise customers. However, future use cases may target smaller customers.

Q: Should we expect sales and marketing and G&A costs to remain constant as a percentage of ACV, or will they decline over the next few years?

A: G&A costs have increased this year due to a tax asset write-off and legal costs, but should stabilize around 18-19% of revenue moving forward. Sales and distribution expenses are expected to remain around 33% of revenue. R&D spend, which was lower this year, is expected to rise but not return to previous levels.

Q: Do you have any target expectations for Neo's ACV contribution in FY25?

A: While we are not providing specific growth targets, we expect continued strong growth for Neo. We are currently in the early adopter phase for new solutions, but anticipate broader rollouts by the end of FY25.

Q: With healthy cash levels, when do you expect to tap into your $30 million debt facility, and for what purpose?

A: The debt facility is primarily for potential M&A opportunities to accelerate growth. There are no imminent plans for acquisitions, but the facility is available for strategic use.

Q: What are your expectations for legal expenses in FY25, and do you have any updates on court cases?

A: We expect non-operational legal costs to be similar to this year's amount. There are no updates on the court cases; we are awaiting the judge's decision on the ASIC trial and are in the discovery phase for the class action.

Q: Given the strong growth in North America, will the company focus more resources on this market compared to others?

A: We will continue to focus on all three regions (North America, APAC, and EMEA), each with different opportunities. North America, being the largest and most mature market, will naturally receive significant attention.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.