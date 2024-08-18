Full Year 2024 LendLease Group Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 18, 2024 / 11:30PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to LendLease's FY24 results briefing. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. There will be a presentation, followed by a question-and-answer session with management and Lendlease's covering research analysts. (Operator Instructions) I must advise you that this call is being recorded today, Monday 19, August 2024.



I would now like to hand the call over to Mr. Tony Lombardo, our Group Chief Executive Officer. Please go ahead.



Anthony Lombardo - LendLease Group - Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director, Executive Director



Good morning, and thank you for joining the Lendlease 2024 results presentation. I'm Tony Lombardo, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of Lendlease. With me is Simon Dixon, Chief Financial Officer, sitting here at Barangaroo in Sydney, and we're on the land of the Gadigal people and I extend my respect to their elders past and present.



Today I'll provide an overview of our FY24 results. Simon will then talk through the financials before