Medtronic PLC (MDT, Financial) is set to release its Q1 2025 earnings on Aug 20, 2024. The consensus estimate for Q1 2025 revenue is $7.89 billion, and the earnings are expected to come in at $0.72 per share. The full year 2025's revenue is expected to be $33.41 billion and the earnings are expected to be $3.65 per share. More detailed estimate data can be found on the Estimates page.

Medtronic PLC (MDT, Financial) Estimates Trends

Over the past 90 days, revenue estimates for Medtronic PLC (MDT) for the full year 2025 have declined from $33.56 billion to $33.41 billion, and for 2026, estimates have decreased from $35.23 billion to $34.99 billion. Earnings estimates have also seen a reduction, with forecasts for 2025 dropping from $3.97 per share to $3.65 per share, and for 2026, from $4.36 per share to $4.24 per share.

Medtronic PLC (MDT, Financial) Reported History

In the previous quarter of April 30, 2024, Medtronic PLC's (MDT) actual revenue was $8.59 billion, which beat analysts' revenue expectations of $8.44 billion by 1.81%. Medtronic PLC's (MDT) actual earnings were $0.49 per share, which missed analysts' earnings expectations of $1.07 per share by -54.25%. After releasing the results, Medtronic PLC (MDT) was down by -5.11% in one day.

Medtronic PLC (MDT, Financial) 12 Month Price Targets

Based on the one-year price targets offered by 27 analysts, the average target price for Medtronic PLC (MDT) is $92.38 with a high estimate of $105 and a low estimate of $77. The average target implies an upside of 9.2% from the current price of $84.60.

Based on GuruFocus estimates, the estimated GF Value for Medtronic PLC (MDT, Financial) in one year is $95.37, suggesting an upside of 12.73% from the current price of $84.60.

Based on the consensus recommendation from 34 brokerage firms, Medtronic PLC's (MDT, Financial) average brokerage recommendation is currently 2.5, indicating an "Outperform" status. The rating scale ranges from 1 to 5, where 1 signifies Strong Buy, and 5 denotes Sell.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.