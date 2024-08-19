Half Year 2024 Ampol Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 19, 2024 / 12:00AM GMT

Matthew Halliday - Ampol Ltd - Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director, Director



Thank you and good morning, everyone. My name is Matt Halliday, I'm the Managing Director and CEO of Ampol Limited. Welcome to our 2024 half year results call. I'm joined by our CFO, Greg Barnes, who will discuss the financial results in more detail. And following the presentation, we'll take your questions. Also joining us on the call today are Brent Merrick, Andrew Brewer, Kate Thomson, Lindis Jones, and Michele Bardy, who has taken over as the EGM for Infrastructure.



During the presentation, we will be referring to the documents lodged with the ASX and NZX this morning.



Now I'll start with our safety performance on slide 3. As you know, personal safety remains a key focus for all of us at Ampol. And I'm pleased to report that we are either at or close to our best-ever performance levels in all parts of the business. But we must remain vigilant and ensure everyone goes home safely at the end of their day's work. Our annual safety improvement plans are effective in strengthening our key controls and