Full Year 2024 Suncorp Group Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 18, 2024 / 10:30PM GMT

Steven Johnston - Suncorp Group Ltd - Group Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director, Executive Director



Good morning and welcome, everyone. And to those joining us here in the office, if you could put your mobile phones on silent. And of course, if there's any need to evacuate, follow the instructions of the team. Let me begin by acknowledging the traditional owners of the lands upon which we meet and pay our respects to Elders, past and present.



As you would have seen in our ASX on Friday. Unfortunately, our CFO, Jeremy, has had a minor surgical procedure last week, and on the instructions of his doctor, he's reluctantly not with us today. I had asked (inaudible), to help me deliver the result, but he might have had a bit of time, obviously, but it doesn't. I'm sure I speak for everyone in wishing Jeremy a speedy recovery and understand he'll be back at work later in the week. So hopefully, we'll be back on the roadshow.



So what that means is I'll incorporate the usual CFO results overview into my presentation. And following that, we'll ask the key P&L CEOs to join me to answer