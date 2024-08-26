Causeway Capital Commentary: Unboxing Value

One of our clients recently asked us about Morningstar's Style Box “Blend” designation for the Causeway International Value (Trades, Portfolio) Fund. Does this signal change at Causeway to investigate? Our short answer is no—but let's investigate.

CAUSEWAY'S HISTORICAL STYLE

The Morningstar Style Box can help investors quickly visualize an estimate of a manager's investment approach and serve as a starting point for comparing different funds. However, further research is essential to understand a manager's investment philosophy and process.

Since its inception, Causeway has consistently applied the same value investment process to international markets, supported by a stable team—Causeway portfolio managers have an average tenure of 19 years with our firm as of June 30, 2024. Our investment process seeks to be dynamic to respond to market opportunities. This time-tested process yields portfolio characteristics that generally change with the investment opportunity set.

Figure 1 below shows Morningstar's history of Causeway's International Value Fund style exposure. Since the Fund's inception in 2001, Causeway's style has moved between value and core categorizations. During client portfolio reviews, we often point out that the portfolio characteristics are between Core and Value. This has typically been true historically and is true currently (as of the last quarter-end). This is partially explained by Causeway's efforts to avoid significant exposure to low-quality stocks in the value index (aka “value traps”).

We should note that migrating from one style box to another isn't unusual or unique to Causeway. Morningstar added historical ranges to its style box grid to help visualize this phenomenon. For example, see Causeway International Value (Trades, Portfolio) (Trades, Portfolio) Fund (CIVIX) in Figure 2.

In Figure 3 we look at a manager known for “deep value.” This manager's fund has spent years in Morningstar's Category Classification of Foreign Large Blend (FB). It is probably fair to say that you cannot have active management without subjecting the portfolio to some level of “style drift.”

VALUATION TECHNIQUES

As mentioned earlier, one of the benefits of style box analysis is speed and consistency. The valuation techniques are simplified and standardized for use across diverse investments. However, a particular manager's approach to valuation will almost certainly be different than Morningstar's standardized approach. Causeway, for example, uses a range of valuation methodologies based on a particular investment. Furthermore, Causeway focuses on two-year price targets, which typically require more judgment than historical earnings or shorter-term estimates.

To estimate valuation, Morningstar uses 50% trailing and 50% forward numbers, which do not include two-year estimates. This is a critical difference, essential for understanding Causeway's current categorization.

Causeway likes to buy shares in companies with improving earnings profiles – ideally buying them at trough, or cycle-low, earnings. In such cases, a simple reading of a readily available earnings multiple can be misleading.

For example, assume a $10 stock in the banking industry consistently earning $1/share—it would trade at a 10x multiple. However, that company may have had some temporary issues or business cyclicality causing earnings to fall to $0.25/share last year, but Causeway expects it to return to earning $1/share in two years. (We love buying stocks like these.) We might say, “We know the company, met with management, and believe they're making prudent decisions. It used to trade at 10x earnings, and we think it will again in the next two years.” As simple as this sounds, a surface-level reading of earnings would show this stock trading at 40x last year's earnings and 20x next year's earnings.

Style boxes struggle with stocks like the bank example above because earnings can grow quickly off the trough. In this example, the bank's earnings will double this year and double again next year. Does this make it a high-multiple growth stock? No, because earnings, like the multiple, will most likely revert towards the company's longer-term trend.

Causeway understands this. Morningstar does, too, but they do not tailor their methodology for each investment they analyze, nor should they. Customizing the analysis would spoil the speed and consistency that characterize the style box grid. Company-specific research and valuation is the work of an active manager like Causeway.

Looking at Causeway's International Value Fund, we see many examples of high trailing multiples and more reasonable forward multiples. In Table 2, we examine the top ten highest multiple stocks based on last year's earnings (LTM) and compare them with their multiple based on two-year forward estimated earnings (FY2). For this subset of high multiple holdings, the average trailing price-to-earnings (P/E), a stock's share price divided by the last twelve months' earnings-per-share is 45x, and the average FY2 P/E is 21x.

For context, as of June 30, 2024, for the overall portfolio, Causeway International Value (Trades, Portfolio)'s FY2 P/E multiple was 11x, right between Core and Value as referenced earlier.

PERFORMANCE ANALYSIS

What has driven Causeway's strong investment returns, and is this consistent with what we expect? The short answers are “value stocks” and “yes.”

Both share classes of Causeway's International Value Fund (CIVIX and CIVVX) have outperformed the broad market international equity benchmark, MSCI EAFE Index (Gross and Net), by more than 3.5% annualized for the three years to June 30, 2024. The top ten relative contributors over that period are listed below. Their weighted average earnings multiples (LTM and FY2) are 11x. The top ten relative detractors over the same period should have, in our view, more earnings and share price recovery to go. We believe that upside is reflected in higher multiples and more precipitous drops between trailing and forward P/Es.

CORRELATIONS

Does Causeway still provide diversification benefits when paired with a growth manager? The short answer is “yes.”

As a proxy for “Growth,” we use Vanguard's International Growth Fund (VWILX), which employs two growth-oriented subadvisors. Correlations can change over time, especially for actively managed portfolios, so we review three lookback periods for realized active correlations. In Table 5, you can see that Causeway's active returns (fund returns – MSCI EAFE Index returns) are uncorrelated or negatively correlated with this multi-manager international growth fund.

