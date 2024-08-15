On August 15, 2024, Marsha Williams, Director at Modine Manufacturing Co (MOD, Financial), executed a sale of 34,400 shares of the company, according to the SEC Filing. The transaction occurred at a stock price of $109.74, totaling approximately $3,775,056. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 146,450 shares of the company.

Modine Manufacturing Co (MOD, Financial) specializes in thermal management systems and components, bringing highly engineered heating and cooling technology and solutions to diversified global markets. The company is an industry leader in providing innovative solutions in areas such as heating and cooling, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration.

Over the past year, Marsha Williams has sold a total of 34,400 shares and has not purchased any shares. This recent sale reflects a continuation of the insider's selling trend rather than buying.

The insider transaction history for Modine Manufacturing Co (MOD, Financial) shows no insider buys over the past year, with a total of 8 insider sells during the same period.

Shares of Modine Manufacturing Co were trading at $109.74 on the day of the transaction, giving the company a market cap of approximately $5.72 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 35.65, which is significantly higher than both the industry median of 15.05 and the company's historical median.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value estimate for Modine Manufacturing Co is $23.50 per share, making the stock significantly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 4.67.

This valuation is based on historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor from GuruFocus based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

The recent insider selling activity and the current stock valuation might be of interest to investors monitoring insider behaviors and stock valuation metrics for Modine Manufacturing Co (MOD, Financial).

