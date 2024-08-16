Q2 2024 Ambea AB (publ) Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 16, 2024 / 08:00AM GMT

Mark Jensen - Ambea AB(publ)-Chief Executive Officer



Good morning, everyone, and welcome to Ambea's Second Quarter 2024 Report Presentation. Speaking is Mark Jensen, CEO of Ambea, and presenting will meet today is Benno Eliasson, CFO. I will give you an introduction to the quarter.



Then I will talk about some of our efforts within quality and sustainability before Benno will describe the development of the financials for the group and for the different business areas. After that, I will summarize the quarter and compare to our financial targets before we open for questions.



I would like to begin with a brief overview of Ambea. Ambea is the leading Scandinavian care provider. We have over 30,000 employees across Sweden, Norway and Denmark and revenues of SEK13.7 billion. We offer a full range of services within elderly care, social care, staffing and competency solutions.



We have more than 450 municipalities as our clients, and we are an important partner in solving challenges in the welfare system.



Let's have a brief look at some of