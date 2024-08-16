Aug 16, 2024 / 12:30AM GMT

Jason Pellegrino - Domain Holdings Australia Ltd - Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director, Executive Director



Good morning, and thank you for joining CFO, Peter Williams and me for Domain's 2024 Full Year Results Briefing. I'd like to start off today by acknowledging the Traditional Custodians of country throughout Australia and their connections to land, sea and community.



We pay our respects to their elders past and present and extend that respect to all First Nations people today. For myself, I'm on the land of the Gadigal people of the Eora nation.



We'll begin today's call with an overview of the results and key metrics being delivered by our marketplace strategy. I will follow this with some commentary on the current trading environment and outlook. Pete will then run through our group financials, after which we will look forward to taking your questions.



The main strong FY24 results reflect the efforts of more than 1,000 talented people at Domain who are delivering on our marketplace strategy by building and releasing great solutions. Most pleasingly, our key assets