Q1 2025 Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 16, 2024 / 03:00AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good morning, and welcome to the Q1 FY '25 earnings conference call of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Limited. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded.



I now hand the conference over to Mr. Utkarsh Gandhi, General Manager, Investor Relations for Glenmark Pharmaceuticals. Thank you, and over to you, sir.



Utkarsh Gandhi - Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd - Investor Relations



Thank you, Lizanne. Good morning, everyone. Welcome to the Q1 FY '25 Results Conference Call of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Limited. Before we start the Q&A, we'll review the performance of the company for the first quarter of FY '25.



For Q1 FY '25, Glenmark's consolidated revenue from operations was at INR 32,442 million as against INR 30,361 million in the corresponding quarter last year, recording a Y-o-Y growth of 6.9%. In terms of our overall performance across regions starting with India.



So for India, our formulation business recorded revenue of INR 11,962 million as against INR 10,693 million in the