Q1 2025 Ashoka Buildcon Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 16, 2024 / 06:30AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to the Ashoka Buildcon Limited Q1 FY25 Earnings Conference Call hosted by Nirmal Bang Equities Private Limited. Please note that this conference is being recorded.



I now hand the conference over to Ms. Jyoti Gupta from Nirmal Bang Equities. Thank you, and over to you, ma'am.



Jyoti Gupta - Nirmal Bang Equities - Analyst



Thank you, Shlok. Hello, everyone. On behalf of Nirmal Bang Institutional Equities. I welcome you all to the Ashoka Buildcon Limited Q1 FY25 earnings call -- conference call. We have with us Mr. Satish Parakh, Managing Director; Mr. Paresh Mehta, Chief Financial Officer; and Mr. Peeyush Jain, Assistant Vice President, Accounts and Taxation.



Without further ado, I request Mr. Satish Parakh, sir, to start with his opening comments, after which, we can open the floor for questions and answers. Thank you, and over to you, sir.



Satish Parakh - Ashoka Buildcon Ltd - Managing Director, Executive Director



Thank you. Good