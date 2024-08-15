On August 15, 2024, Willem Meintjes, Chief Financial Officer of Marvell Technology Inc (MRVL, Financial), sold 1,500 shares of the company. The transaction was documented in a recent SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 113,253 shares of Marvell Technology Inc.

Marvell Technology Inc, a prominent player in the semiconductor industry, designs and produces integrated circuits primarily for data storage, communications, and consumer electronics markets. The company's products are integral in shaping next-generation technology infrastructure.

Over the past year, Willem Meintjes has sold a total of 11,000 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. This recent sale is part of a broader trend observed within Marvell Technology Inc, where there have been 36 insider sells and only 1 insider buy over the past year.

Shares of Marvell Technology Inc were trading at $66.75 on the day of the transaction. The company currently holds a market cap of approximately $60.77 billion.

According to the GF Value, an intrinsic value estimate used by GuruFocus, Marvell Technology Inc is considered modestly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.14. The GF Value of $58.46 is calculated based on historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor from GuruFocus, and future business performance estimates from analysts.

This insider sale might interest investors tracking insider behaviors as an indicator of company performance and valuation perspectives. The ongoing insider selling trend at Marvell Technology Inc could be a point of analysis for potential investors and market analysts.

