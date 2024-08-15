On August 15, 2024, James Cox, Chief Financial Officer of Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc (CWAN, Financial), executed a sale of 13,700 shares of the company at a price of $23.64 per share. This transaction was documented in a recent SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 232,503 shares of Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc.

Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc specializes in providing investment data management and reporting solutions. The company's services cater to asset managers, insurance companies, and large corporations, offering them clear, actionable insights into investment portfolios.

Over the past year, James Cox has sold a total of 127,375 shares and has not purchased any shares. This recent transaction continues a trend observed over the past year at Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc, where there have been 50 insider sells and no insider buys.

The shares of Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc were trading at $23.64 on the day of the transaction, giving the company a market cap of approximately $5.30 billion. According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value estimate of the stock is $21.09, suggesting that the stock is Modestly Overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.12.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted by a GuruFocus factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from analysts.

This insider sale might interest investors tracking insider behaviors as an indicator of the company's future performance and valuation alignment.

