Palo Alto Networks (PANW) Q4 Earnings: EPS of $1.01 Beats Estimates, Revenue Hits $2.2 Billion

Revenue and Earnings Surpass Expectations Amid Robust Growth in Next-Generation Security

Author's Avatar
55 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $2.2 billion for the fiscal fourth quarter, up 12% year-over-year, exceeding the estimated $2.162 billion.
  • Annual Revenue: $8.0 billion for fiscal year 2024, reflecting a 16% increase year-over-year, slightly below the estimated $8.001 billion.
  • GAAP Net Income: $357.7 million for the fiscal fourth quarter, or $1.01 per diluted share, compared to $227.7 million, or $0.64 per diluted share, in the same period last year.
  • Next-Generation Security ARR: Grew 43% year-over-year to $4.2 billion, indicating strong growth in this segment.
  • Remaining Performance Obligation: Increased 20% year-over-year to $12.7 billion, showcasing robust future revenue commitments.
  • Operating Margin: Non-GAAP operating margin improved by more than 300 basis points for the year, highlighting efficient cost management and profitable growth.
  • Share Repurchase Authorization: An additional $500 million authorized, increasing the total remaining authorization to $1 billion, expiring December 31, 2025.
Article's Main Image

On August 19, 2024, Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the fiscal fourth quarter and fiscal year ended July 31, 2024. The California-based cybersecurity leader, known for its comprehensive platform covering network security, cloud security, and security operations, reported impressive financial results that surpassed analyst estimates.

Fiscal Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Performance

Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW, Financial) reported a 12% year-over-year increase in total revenue for the fiscal fourth quarter, reaching $2.2 billion, compared to $2.0 billion in the same period last year. This performance exceeded the analyst estimate of $2.162 billion. The company's GAAP net income for the quarter was $357.7 million, or $1.01 per diluted share, surpassing the estimated earnings per share of $0.69.

1825631573261840384.png

For the full fiscal year 2024, Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW, Financial) achieved a 16% year-over-year revenue growth, totaling $8.0 billion, aligning closely with the annual estimate of $8.001 billion. The company's non-GAAP net income for the year was $1.948 billion, or $5.67 per diluted share, compared to $1.44 billion, or $4.44 per diluted share, in fiscal year 2023.

Key Financial Achievements and Metrics

The company's Next-Generation Security Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) grew by an impressive 43% year-over-year to $4.2 billion. Additionally, the remaining performance obligation increased by 20% year-over-year to $12.7 billion, indicating strong future revenue potential.

We finished off the year with strong execution on our platformization strategy in Q4,” said Nikesh Arora, chairman and CEO of Palo Alto Networks. “As we look forward to fiscal year 2025 and beyond, we are focused on scaling our Next-Generation Security business through continued innovation and execution."

Chief Financial Officer Dipak Golechha added, "Our top-line strength showed through in our remaining performance obligation and Next-Generation Security ARR. At the same time, we successfully balanced profitable growth, as our non-GAAP operating margins increased by more than 300 basis points for the year with strong cash generation, marking one of the best years for Palo Alto Networks."

Income Statement Highlights

Metric Q4 2024 Q4 2023 FY 2024 FY 2023
Total Revenue $2.2 billion $2.0 billion $8.0 billion $6.9 billion
GAAP Net Income $357.7 million $227.7 million $2.577 billion $439.7 million
Non-GAAP Net Income $522.2 million $482.5 million $1.948 billion $1.44 billion
GAAP EPS (Diluted) $1.01 $0.64 $7.28 $1.28
Non-GAAP EPS (Diluted) $1.51 $1.44 $5.67 $4.44

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow Highlights

As of July 31, 2024, Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW, Financial) reported total assets of $19.99 billion, up from $14.50 billion in the previous year. The company's cash and cash equivalents stood at $1.535 billion, with short-term investments of $1.044 billion. Total liabilities were $14.82 billion, compared to $12.75 billion in the prior year, while stockholders' equity increased to $5.17 billion from $1.75 billion.

Outlook and Future Guidance

For the fiscal first quarter of 2025, Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW, Financial) expects total revenue in the range of $2.10 billion to $2.13 billion, representing year-over-year growth of 12% to 13%. The company also anticipates diluted non-GAAP net income per share to be between $1.47 and $1.49, reflecting a 7% to 8% increase year-over-year.

For the full fiscal year 2025, the company projects total revenue between $9.10 billion and $9.15 billion, indicating a growth rate of 13% to 14%. Non-GAAP operating margin is expected to be in the range of 27.5% to 28.0%, with diluted non-GAAP net income per share between $6.18 and $6.31, representing a 9% to 11% increase year-over-year.

Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW, Financial) also announced an additional $500 million authorization for share repurchases, bringing the total remaining authorization to $1 billion, expiring December 31, 2025.

For more detailed insights and the complete financial statements, please refer to the official 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Palo Alto Networks Inc for further details.

