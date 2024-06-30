Ashoka Buildcon Ltd (BOM:533271) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Strong Growth in Income and Profitability

Company reports significant year-on-year increases in total income, EBITDA, and PAT, despite challenges in margins and working capital.

Author's Avatar
Summary
  • Total Income (Standalone): INR1,901 crores, up 22% year-on-year.
  • EBITDA (Standalone): INR145 crores, up 52% year-on-year.
  • EBITDA Margin (Standalone): 7.6%.
  • PAT (Standalone): INR41 crores, up 148% year-on-year.
  • Revenue Contribution (Standalone): Road EPC 43%, Road HAM 10%, EPC Power 31%, Railway 10%, Other Building EPCs and segments 5%.
  • Debt-to-Equity Ratio (Standalone): 0.5% as of June 30, 2024.
  • Total Income (Consolidated): INR2,495 crores, up 26% year-on-year.
  • EBITDA (Consolidated): INR628 crores, up 23% year-on-year.
  • PAT (Consolidated): INR158 crores, up 156% year-on-year.
  • Total Consolidated Debt: INR7,183 crores as of June 30, 2024.
  • Gross Collection (BOT Division): INR321 crores, up 4.8% year-on-year.
Article's Main Image

Release Date: August 16, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

  • Ashoka Buildcon Ltd (BOM:533271, Financial) reported a 22% year-on-year growth in total income for Q1 FY25, reaching INR1,901 crores.
  • EBITDA for the quarter grew by 52% year-on-year to INR145 crores, with EBITDA margins of 7.6%.
  • PAT increased by 148% year-on-year to INR41 crores.
  • The company has a robust order book of INR10,356 crores as of June 30, 2024, excluding projects where they are L1, which would increase the total to INR13,800 crores.
  • Ashoka Buildcon Ltd (BOM:533271) has emerged as the lowest bidder for multiple EPC projects in Maharashtra and MMRDA, indicating strong future project inflows.

Negative Points

  • Margins have declined from 12% to 7% over the past few years, with current margins at 7.6% excluding other income.
  • The company faces delays in land acquisition approvals and elections, impacting the construction phase.
  • Standalone debt has increased to INR1,410 crores, primarily due to working capital requirements.
  • The monetization of BOT and HAM assets has been delayed, with some projects still requiring NOC and other approvals.
  • Working capital requirements have increased, partly due to the mix of projects and the need for materials for longer project durations.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Margins in this first quarter were 7.6%, excluding other income. Do you think margins will improve in the remaining quarters? What is the target EBITDA margin for FY25 and FY26?
A: We are currently in the range of 7% to 8%. For the next two quarters, we expect to maintain this range. With new orders in the pipeline, we anticipate margins to improve to around 9% to 10% in the third and fourth quarters. Our long-term target is to return to 10% to 12% margins.

Q: What are your expectations for order inflows for the fiscal year, especially considering the recent elections?
A: The total bid pipeline, including NHAI and other MOD projects, is around 3,700 kilometers, worth approximately INR93,000 crores. We expect Ashoka Buildcon's pipeline to be around INR78,000 crores, covering 2,400 kilometers. We see a positive momentum in tendering activities post-elections.

Q: Can you update us on the status of monetizing HAM and BOT assets?
A: Both processes are at an advanced stage. We expect to enter into Shareholder Agreements (SHA) within a month, followed by the NOC process. Monetization of Jaora-Nayagaon and Chennai-ORR assets is still under discussion and may take longer.

Q: What is the current standalone debt, and why has working capital been consistently increasing?
A: As of June 30, standalone debt is INR1,410 crores, primarily due to working capital loans. The increase is attributed to higher turnover and the repayment of NCDs at the ACL level. We expect working capital requirements to stabilize as projects progress.

Q: What are the plans for the newly established water vertical, and what is its margin profile?
A: We are executing water projects in India and Ivory Coast and are participating in other projects. This vertical is expected to contribute 15% to 20% of our business in the next two years. The margin profile is similar to other EPC businesses, around 10%.

Q: What is the guidance for revenue and order inflow for FY25 and FY26?
A: We expect revenue growth of around 20% for both FY25 and FY26. Order inflows for FY25 are projected to be between INR10,000 crores to INR12,000 crores.

Q: What is the equity requirement for HAM projects, and how much has been infused to date?
A: The total equity requirement for HAM projects is INR1,170 crores, out of which INR919 crores has been infused. The remaining INR120 crores will mostly be infused in FY25.

Q: Are there any one-offs in the BOT Annuity projects' margins for this quarter?
A: No, the improvement in margins is mainly due to a reduction in interest expenses and better IRR from future collections, driven by increased interest rates.

Q: How do you see the NHAI project pipeline post-elections?
A: We expect the order book pipeline for the current year to be around 3,700 kilometers, worth INR93,000 crores. Major inflows are anticipated in Q3 and Q4.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.