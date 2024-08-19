On August 19, 2024, Bobby Riley, Chief Executive Officer of Riley Exploration Permian Inc (REPX, Financial), executed a sale of 25,000 shares of the company. The transaction was filed with the SEC and can be viewed in detail through the SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 341,658 shares of the company.

Riley Exploration Permian Inc (REPX, Financial) is engaged in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 72,520 shares and has not made any purchases. The company has seen more insider selling than buying, with 15 insider sales and only 2 insider buys over the last year.

On the date of the recent transaction, shares of Riley Exploration Permian Inc were priced at $28.01. This pricing gives the company a market cap of approximately $601.732 million. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stands at 5.74, which is below both the industry median of 11.07 and the historical median for the company.

The stock's current price compared to the GF Value of $42.67 indicates a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.66, suggesting that the stock is significantly undervalued.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples like the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This insider sale could be of interest to investors tracking insider behaviors and evaluating the valuation metrics of Riley Exploration Permian Inc (REPX, Financial).

