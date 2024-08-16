On August 16, 2024, Jarrod Johnson, the Chief Customer Officer of TaskUs Inc (TASK, Financial), executed a significant transaction by selling 90,357 shares of the company. The sale was documented in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 7,726 shares of TaskUs Inc.

TaskUs Inc provides digital outsourcing services for innovative companies. The firm helps clients improve their customer experience, expand into new markets, and create new revenue streams. TaskUs is known for its highly trained workforce that delivers a range of services from content security to customer support and back office services.

Over the past year, Jarrod Johnson has sold a total of 90,357 shares and has not purchased any shares. This recent sale is part of a broader trend within TaskUs Inc, where there have been no insider buys but one insider sell over the same timeframe.

Shares of TaskUs Inc were trading at $14.01 on the day of the sale, giving the company a market cap of approximately $1.21 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 24.87, which is slightly lower than the industry median of 25.52.

According to the GF Value, TaskUs Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.8, indicating that the stock is Modestly Undervalued. The GF Value is a proprietary measure used to determine the fair value of a stock based on historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates.

This insider sale might draw the attention of current and potential investors, especially considering the company's valuation and the insider's remaining stake. It is essential for investors to consider these factors along with overall market conditions when evaluating their investment in TaskUs Inc.

