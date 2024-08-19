Half Year 2024 Thungela Resources Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 19, 2024 / 06:00AM GMT

Hugo Nunes - Thungela Resources Limited - Head of Investor Relations



Good day, everyone, and welcome to Thungela's 2024 interim results presentation for the six months ended June 30, 2024. I'm Hugo Nunes, Head of Investor Relations for Thungela



Our CEO, July Ndlovu, will share the highlights for the first half of 2024. Our CFO, Deon Smith, will then talk through the financial and operational results for the period under review as well as provide an update on guidance. This will be followed by July concluding the presentation.



