Q1 2025 Pitti Engineering Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 19, 2024

Akshay Pitti - Pitti Engineering Ltd - Executive Vice Chairman of the Board, Managing Director



Good evening, and a warm welcome to the Q1 FY25 earnings call. I will start with a brief overview of the performance during the quarter, followed by the q-and-a session.



We completed the acquisition of Bagadia Chaitra Industries Private Limited on May 6, 2024, the financials up to date are consolidated for the period. Consolidated revenue for the quarter stood at INR386.71 crores, EBITDA was INR56.35 crores and PAT was INR20.55 crores.