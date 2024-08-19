Q2 2024 Unacemcorp SAA Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 19, 2024 / 03:00PM GMT

Monica Paucar - Unacemcorp SAA - Investor Relations



Thank you, Paul. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to our earnings conference call. This morning, our CEO, Pedro Lerner, will discuss the latest developments that affected our operations during second quarter of the year. Later on, Alvaro Morales, UNACEM's corporate CFO, will present the second quarter financials in detail. Also joining us today are Alicia Campos, our Chief Strategy Officer; and Julia Sobrevilla, our Corporate Affairs and Publishing Director.



Please note that we might disclose some forward-looking statements related to Grupo UNACEM based on currently known facts, expectations and forecasts, circumstances and actions regarding future events. Many factors could cause the future results performance or achievements of Grupo UNACEM to