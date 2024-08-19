Aug 19, 2024 / 08:30PM GMT
Operator
Good day and welcome to the Remark Holdings' second-quarter 2024 financial results call. (Operator Instructions)
Please note this event is being recorded.
I would now like to turn the conference over to Fay Tian. Please go ahead.
Fay Tian - Remark Holdings Inc - Vice President, Investor Relations
Thank you, Nick. Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to Remark Holdings' second-quarter 2024 financial results conference call. I am Fay Tian, Vice President of Investor Relations for Remark.
On the call with me this afternoon is Kai-Shing Tao, Remark's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; and Mr. Todd Brown, Vice President of Finance. In just a moment, Mr. Tao will provide an update on our businesses, and Mr. Brown will recap our second-quarter 2024 financial results. Following these remarks, we'll open the call to questions.
But before I turn the call over to Mr. Tao, I would like to take this opportunity to remind you that some of the statements made today may be forward-looking statements. These statements involve risks,
Q2 2024 Remark Holdings Inc Earnings Call Transcript
Aug 19, 2024 / 08:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...