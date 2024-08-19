Aug 19, 2024 / 08:30PM GMT
Walter Prichard - Palo Alto Networks Inc - Senior Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Development
(video playing)
Good day, everyone, and welcome to Palo Alto Networks' fiscal fourth quarter 2024 earnings conference call. I'm Walter Pritchard, Senior Vice President of Investor Relations and Corporate Development.
Please note that this call is being recorded today, Monday, August 19, 2024 at 1:30PM, Pacific Time. With me on today's call to discuss fourth-quarter results are Nikesh Arora, our Chairman and Chief Exec*utive Officer; and Dipak Golechha, our Chief Financial Officer.
Following our prepared remarks, Lee Klarich, our Chief Product Officer, will join us for the question-and-answer portion. You can find the press release and other information to supplement today's discussion on our website at investors.paloaltonetworks.com. While there, please click on the link for quarterly results to find the Q4 2024 supplemental information and the Q4 '24 earnings presentation.
During the course of today's call, we will make forward-looking statements and
Q4 2024 Palo Alto Networks Inc Earnings Call Transcript
Aug 19, 2024 / 08:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...