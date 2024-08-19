Q2 2024 Cue Biopharma Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 19, 2024 / 08:30PM GMT

Operator



Good day and welcome to the Cue Biopharma second-quarter 2024 earnings call. (Operator Instructions) Please note this event is being recorded.



I would now like to turn the conference over to our Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Dan Passeri. Please go ahead, sir.



Daniel Passeri - Cue Biopharma Inc - Chief Executive Officer, Director



Hey. Thank you, and good afternoon, everyone. As a reminder, this presentation and discussion is being recorded and will be available on our website for the next 30 days. Also, please be aware that the slides accompanying today's update may be advanced directly by those listening in, and we will notify you on what slide we're on throughout the presentation.



Joining me on today's call is Dr. Anish Suri, our President and Chief Scientific Officer; and Dr. Matteo Levisetti, our Chief Medical Officer. Shown here on slide 2, this presentation and overview may contain some forward-looking statements, and any forward-looking statements made during this call represents the company's views only as of today, August 19, 2024.

