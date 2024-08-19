Aug 19, 2024 / 09:00PM GMT
Operator
Good day, everyone, and welcome to the Allied Gaming & Entertainment, Inc. second quarter 2024 earnings conference call. (Operator Instructions) Today's call will be recorded. (Operator Instructions)
It is now my pleasure to turn the conference over to Tyler Drew with Addo Investor Relations. Please go ahead.
Tyler Drew - Addo Investor Relations - IR
Thank you, operator. Good afternoon, and welcome to the Allied Gaming and Entertainment's second quarter 2024 earnings conference call. Speaking on the call today are Allied Gaming and Entertainment's Chief Executive Officer, Yinghua Chen; and Chief Financial Officer, Roy Anderson.
Before I turn the call over to management, please note that our prepared remarks may contain forward-looking statements. Words such as may, will, expect, intend, plan, believe, seek, could, estimate, judgment, targeting, should, anticipate, goal and variations of these words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements.
Actual results could differ materially from those
