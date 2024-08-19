Full Year 2024 Deterra Royalties Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 19, 2024 / 11:30PM GMT

It is now my pleasure to hand you over to the Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, Mr. Julian Andrews. Please go ahead.



Julian Andrews - Deterra Royalties Ltd - Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director, Executive Director



Thank you. Good morning, and welcome to Deterra Royalties full-year FY 2024 results call. I'm Julian Andrews, MD and CEO of Deterra, and I'm joined today by Jason Clifton, our Chief Financial Officer. I will begin with some introductory remarks touching on the highlights of the year, and then Jason will provide a review of our financial results. Following that, I'll provide some comments on our approach to growth and the outlook in that regard and then we'll hand back to the operator and open the line for questions.



Starting with page 3. Once again, I'm pleased to be reporting another period of strong financial performance