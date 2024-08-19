Q1 2025 Precision Camshafts Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 19, 2024 / 06:45AM GMT

Karan Shah - Precision Camshafts Ltd - Whole Time Director Business Development



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. I'd like to thank you all for being a part of this Precision Camshafts Q1 FY24-'25 Earnings Conference Call. In case of any detailed questions regarding finance, please e-mail your questions to [email protected] and we'll provide you answers in a reasonable time. We have submitted our investors presentation for Q1 of FY25 to the stock exchanges on the 17th of August, and the same is available on our website.



Investors are requested to refer to the same.



I'm pleased to announce that Precision Camshafts Limited has achieved noticeable growth in the bottom line in the previous quarter. Our net profit reached INR 18