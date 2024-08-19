Plus500 Ltd (FRA:P55) (Q2 2024) Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Strong Revenue Growth and Increased Shareholder Returns

Plus500 Ltd (FRA:P55) reports robust financial performance with significant increases in revenue, EBITDA, and shareholder returns for the first half of 2024.

Author's Avatar
47 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $398.2 million, growth of 8% year on year.
  • EBITDA: $183.9 million, growth of 6% year on year.
  • Basic EPS: $1.9, growth of 18% year on year.
  • Average Deposit per Active Customer: Approximately $8,400, increased by 30% year on year.
  • Active Customers: Approximately 176,000.
  • New Customers: More than 56,000.
  • Customer Deposits: $1.5 billion during the period.
  • Owned Cash: Over $1 billion for the first time.
  • Shareholder Returns: $185.5 million announced today, total of over $360 million so far in 2024.
  • OTC Revenue from Mobile/Tablet: 87% of OTC revenue generated from mobile or tablet devices.
  • Cash Generated from Operations: Approximately $178 million in H1 2024.
  • Marketing Expense: Approximately $85 million.
  • Payment Processing Costs: Decreased by around 8%.
  • Commissions and Fees: Rose to $22 million.
Article's Main Image

Release Date: August 19, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

  • Plus500 Ltd (FRA:P55, Financial) reported an 8% increase in revenue and a 6% increase in EBITDA for the first half of 2024 compared to the same period in 2023.
  • The company announced significant additional shareholder returns of $185.5 million, contributing to a total of $360 million in shareholder returns for 2024.
  • Plus500 Ltd (FRA:P55) has a strong balance sheet with over $1 billion in owned cash and no debt.
  • The company continues to invest in its proprietary technology, which drives product innovation and enhances the trading experience for customers.
  • Plus500 Ltd (FRA:P55) has a sizable and established customer base of over 27 million registered customers across more than 60 countries, providing a significant source of current and future value.

Negative Points

  • Marketing expenses increased to approximately $85 million due to higher levels of activity and investment in the business.
  • Payment processing costs decreased by around 8%, indicating potential challenges in managing operational efficiencies.
  • The company faces increased competition in the US futures market, requiring substantial financial and personnel resources to maintain its position.
  • Plus500 Ltd (FRA:P55) has a blended tax rate of approximately 19%, which is higher than the preferential tax rate of 12% in Israel, due to operations in multiple jurisdictions.
  • The company is dependent on market volatility to drive trading activity, which can be unpredictable and affect financial performance.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Do you plan for any new product launches in Japan or other geographies?
A: Yes, we expect to launch our full product offering in Japan by the end of the year. Currently, we have initiated the product in Japan with Forex offering and knock-out options of Forex only. We will release our multi-asset account by year-end. Additionally, we are working on other products and will announce them when applicable. — Elad Even-Chen, CFO

Q: What are the key differentiators for Plus500 COSMOS in the US B2B market?
A: Our reference point for customers is innovation, particularly from a technological standpoint. Plus500 COSMOS provides visibility to various kinds of introducing brokers, regulators, and institutional parties. It includes a new CRM system that enables cash-in, cash-out, treasury capabilities, risk management, and other features. This technological stack is unique and leads the way in the market. — David Zruia, CEO

Q: Can you explain the rationale behind upgrading guidance today?
A: The upgrade reflects the Board's belief in the strength of the business. The strong start to Q3, helped by increased volatility, indicates that the slowdown in activity seen at the end of Q2 was short-term. — Elad Even-Chen, CFO

Q: How much of the active user growth or new customer growth is attributable to the US business?
A: We have a few thousand active customers in the US, contributing to the numbers announced today. We expect to provide more detailed KPIs about the US business at the end of the year. — David Zruia, CEO

Q: How did the idea and design for Plus500 COSMOS come about?
A: We identified a missing part in the industry for a proper client portal. COSMOS was developed internally in collaboration with some of our customers and potential customers. It provides solutions for IBs and their customers, including online onboarding, depositing, and various dashboards. — David Zruia, CEO

Q: Can you provide more details on the revenue contribution from the US B2B and B2C segments in H1 '24?
A: We will elaborate on the US numbers with more KPIs at the end of the year. — David Zruia, CEO

Q: Can you help us understand the 19% group tax rate given the 12% rate in Israel?
A: The blended figure of approximately 19% results from operations in multiple jurisdictions, including the US, UK, and Australia, which have higher tax rates. Additionally, FX impacts contribute to the overall tax rate. — Elad Even-Chen, CFO

Q: How does Plus500 benefit from changes in volatility?
A: Plus500's strength lies in its ability to generate strong results even when market conditions are not at their peak. This is due to our retention technologies, customer support, and technological advancements, which increase customer longevity and appreciation. — Elad Even-Chen, CFO

Q: What contingency plans does Plus500 have in place for different scenarios?
A: Plus500 has built a global operation with redundancy teams for all crucial operations around the globe. Our servers are located in the UK, and most operations are managed from Bulgaria, ensuring that nothing depends on any specific country. — David Zruia, CEO

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.