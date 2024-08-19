Release Date: August 19, 2024

Positive Points

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd (ZIM, Financial) reported strong Q2 results with net income of $373 million and revenue of $1.9 billion.

The company achieved a record high carried volume of 952,000 TEU, reflecting double-digit growth.

ZIM raised its full-year 2024 guidance, anticipating adjusted EBITDA between $2.6 billion to $3 billion and adjusted EBIT between $1.45 billion to $1.85 billion.

The company declared a dividend of $0.93 per share, totaling $112 million, reflecting its commitment to returning capital to shareholders.

ZIM's fleet renewal program is progressing well, with 38 out of 46 newbuild containerships already delivered, enhancing fuel efficiency and reducing costs.

Negative Points

The ongoing Red Sea crisis continues to cause supply constraints, including port congestion and equipment shortages.

Market dynamics indicate that supply growth may significantly outpace demand in the long term, potentially leading to rate reversion.

The company faces uncertainty regarding the duration of the Red Sea crisis and its impact on future rates.

ZIM's total debt increased by $585 million due to the acquisition of larger vessels with longer-term charter durations.

The company has 51 vessels up for charter renewal in 2024 and 2025, which could pose challenges depending on market conditions.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Hi, Eli and Xavier. Congrats on a strong quarter and guidance revision. Regarding volumes, do you think the Q2 figure of 952,000 TEUs is a new baseline for ZIM? Any color on Q3 volumes?

A: (Xavier Destriau, CFO) We hope so. As we upgrade and upsize our capacity, we aim to reach 1 million TEU per quarter in the near future. Our operated tonnage will increase to around 800,000 TEU by year-end.

Q: How do you plan to use the excess free cash flow generated this year?

A: (Xavier Destriau, CFO) We will continue to strengthen our balance sheet, allocate capital to assets like vessels and containers, and return capital to shareholders through dividends, consistent with our policy since the IPO.

Q: Regarding the dividend, how is the Board viewing the potential of a full 50% payout at year-end?

A: (Xavier Destriau, CFO) It's early to give a clear answer. The decision will depend on our full-year performance and market dynamics at the time. The Board will closely evaluate the situation in March next year.

Q: On tax rates, what should we expect for Q3 and Q4?

A: (Xavier Destriau, CFO) We don't expect significant tax charges in 2024 as we can offset profits with tax losses from 2023.

Q: With 51 vessels up for renewal in '24 and '25, will you renew them given current rates?

A: (Xavier Destriau, CFO) For 2024, we plan to redeliver vessels as they come up for renewal to make room for new ships. For 2025, we will decide based on market conditions, potentially rechartering on a short-term basis if rates are favorable.

Q: Can you elaborate on the down payments for the remaining eight vessels?

A: (Xavier Destriau, CFO) We expect down payments for six 8,000 TEU ships, totaling $120 million, between now and year-end.

Q: Do you expect container demand to normalize or continue growing throughout the year?

A: (Xavier Destriau, CFO) We believe 2024 demand will be stronger than initially expected. While inventory levels in the US are rising, they are not yet alarming. The second half should be okay, but demand softening remains a possibility.

Q: How do you view the impact of the Red Sea crisis on your operations?

A: (Eli Glickman, CEO) The crisis has not improved, causing supply constraints and upward pressure on spot rates. We maintain flexibility to adjust our fleet size based on market conditions.

Q: What are your thoughts on the long-term market dynamics?

A: (Eli Glickman, CEO) While the container shipping industry is volatile, we aim to build a resilient business with a transformed fleet. We expect supply to outpace demand in the long term, but our flexible fleet strategy will help us adapt.

Q: Can you provide more details on your tech investments?

A: (Eli Glickman, CEO) We invested in CarbonBlue, which develops water-based CO2 removal technology, and Pickommerce, which offers robotic grasping technology for logistics. These investments align with our innovation culture and address critical market needs.

