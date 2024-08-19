Full Year 2024 Perenti Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 19, 2024 / 11:00PM GMT

Mark Norwell - Perenti Ltd - Chief Executive Officer, Group Managing Director, Executive Director



Good morning and thank you for joining the Perenti financial year 2024 results call. My name is Mark Norwell and I am the Managing Director and CEO of Perenti. Presenting alongside me today is Peter Bryant, our CFO.



Before talking to our numbers, I'd first like to provide an overview of the business as it stands today on slide 3. Perenti is the parent company for our four operating divisions. Within these divisions, we retain 13 brands, each with industry recognition and value.



For instance, within contract mining, Barminco and AMS are renowned leaders in underground hard rock mining, with more than 30 years of experience, and AMS is a leading surface miner in Africa. Within drilling services, the former DDH1 brands of DDH1 drilling, Ranger, Strike and Swick, have been combined with Ausdrill to create a globally leading drilling company, with capability across the full spectrum of mining exploration, development, and production.



Mining services contains a portfolio of businesses