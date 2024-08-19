Total Revenue: $2.19 billion, grew 12% year-over-year.

Product Revenue: Declined 5% year-over-year.

Total Services Revenue: Grew 18% year-over-year.

Subscription Revenue: Grew 23% year-over-year.

Support Revenue: Grew 10% year-over-year.

Americas Revenue Growth: 11% year-over-year.

EMEA Revenue Growth: 14% year-over-year.

JPAC Revenue Growth: 15% year-over-year.

Total RPO: $12.7 billion, grew 20% year-over-year.

Current RPO: $5.9 billion, grew 17% year-over-year.

NGS ARR: $4.22 billion, grew 43% year-over-year.

Debt Balance: Reduced by $199 million, now under $1 billion.

Operating Margin Expansion: Expanded by 220 basis points.

Free Cash Flow Margin: Nearly 39%, generating well over $3 billion.

Fiscal Year 2025 NGS ARR Guidance: $5.42 billion to $5.47 billion, an increase of 28% to 30%.

Fiscal Year 2025 RPO Guidance: $15.2 billion to $15.3 billion, an increase of 19% to 20%.

Fiscal Year 2025 Revenue Guidance: $9.10 billion to $9.15 billion, an increase of 13% to 14%.

Fiscal Year 2025 Operating Margin Guidance: 27.5% to 28%.

Fiscal Year 2025 Non-GAAP EPS Guidance: $6.18 to $6.31, an increase of 9% to 11%.

Fiscal Year 2025 Adjusted Free Cash Flow Margin Guidance: 37% to 38%.

Q1 Fiscal Year 2025 NGS ARR Guidance: $4.33 billion to $4.38 billion, an increase of 34% to 36%.

Q1 Fiscal Year 2025 RPO Guidance: $12.4 billion to $12.5 billion, an increase of 19% to 20%.

Q1 Fiscal Year 2025 Revenue Guidance: $2.10 billion to $2.13 billion, an increase of 12% to 13%.

Q1 Fiscal Year 2025 Non-GAAP EPS Guidance: $1.47 to $1.49, an increase of 7% to 8%.

Release Date: August 19, 2024

Positive Points

Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW, Financial) exceeded its guidance range for quarterly revenue and EPS.

The company achieved a significant milestone by surpassing $4 billion in next-generation security (NGS) ARR, growing 43% year-over-year.

Operating margins expanded by 220 basis points, and the company achieved nearly 39% free cash flow margin, generating over $3 billion in free cash flow.

The platformization strategy showed strong results, with over 90 new platformizations in Q4, and a sequential increase in average ARR per platformized customer.

The company saw strong growth in its next-generation security offerings, with significant contributions across the portfolio, including a 20% increase in ARPU.

Negative Points

Product revenue declined by 5% in Q4, despite overall revenue growth.

The firewall appliance market demand was stable, with expected growth of only 0% to 5%, indicating potential stagnation in this segment.

The company faced challenges with the impact of rising interest rates on customer procurement decisions, leading to more requests for spread-out payments.

There was significant consternation around the platformization strategy six months ago, indicating initial skepticism and potential resistance.

The recent widespread outages in the industry caused customers to reevaluate their options, which could impact future sales and customer trust.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Nikesh, as you look at the top 5,000 customers targeted for platformization, how much of that is white space versus competitive takeout? How is the additional flexibility helping with these platformization wins?

A: (Nikesh Arora, CEO) We are very excited by the response to platformization. One-third of our SASE customers are net new to the company. Existing customers are also embracing the larger platform, and the flexibility we offer helps them transition from other vendors smoothly. This strategy is crucial for reaching our $15 billion ARR goal faster.

Q: Nikesh, can you discuss the potential of the AI security products based on the pipeline you're seeing today?

A: (Nikesh Arora, CEO) The XSIAM product has shown spectacular growth, contributing significantly to our ARR. While our new AI security suite products were just launched, we already see strong interest from about 1,000 customers. The ability to deploy AI capabilities seamlessly to our existing customer base is very promising.

Q: What impact did the recent industry outage have on demand for your platform?

A: (Nikesh Arora, CEO) The outage caused customers to reevaluate their options, leading to increased interest in our XDR and XSIAM solutions. This has been beneficial for us as customers are now more willing to consider our offerings, helping drive momentum in Cortex.

Q: Could the IBM acquisition accelerate platformization deals if SIM conversion is a core driver?

A: (Lee Klarich, Chief Product Officer) Our ability to land customers on any of the three platforms and expand is fundamental. XSIAM has been transformative, driving down the median time to resolution for security incidents to under 10 minutes. This will help drive other platforms as well.

Q: How are you using AI internally to drive efficiencies?

A: (Nikesh Arora, CEO) We have reduced our IT support headcount by 50% using AI, and our best developers are 40% more productive with our internal coding copilot. Our customer support copilot has made new hires as effective as experienced employees within three months. These initiatives are promising and show significant potential for efficiency gains.

Q: What is driving the back-half acceleration in Prisma Cloud?

A: (Nikesh Arora, CEO) The aggressive pricing environment has stabilized, and we have made product improvements and shifted to an ACV business model. Our comprehensive 14-module offering and platformization strategy have also contributed to this acceleration.

Q: What are the implications of shorter contract durations on free cash flow generation?

A: (Dipak Golechha, CFO) Our contract lengths have remained consistent at approximately three years. The most important driver of our free cash flow is improving operating margins, which have increased by 800 basis points since fiscal year 2021. We are confident in sustaining strong free cash flow margins.

Q: What gives you confidence in the RPO guidance for fiscal 2025?

A: (Nikesh Arora, CEO) We have seen pipeline acceleration in the second half and strong bookings. The IBM business, XSIAM strength, and platformization efforts contribute to our confidence. We have also ensured we have the necessary resources to deliver these numbers.

Q: How will the mix of financing and annual billings change with the new guidance focus?

A: (Dipak Golechha, CFO) We expect a shift towards annualized billings and away from financing to reduce friction points and align with our platformization strategy. This will save time for the field and focus on maximizing shareholder value.

Q: What is the outlook for the US federal business with the upcoming election?

A: (Nikesh Arora, CEO) We have muted expectations going into the election to avoid surprises. We are focused on renewing existing business and working on new projects, but the election outcome will impact budgets.

