Full Year 2024 Sims Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 20, 2024 / 12:00AM GMT

Stephen Mikkelsen - Sims Ltd - Group CEO, Managing Director



Thank you and good morning, good afternoon, or good evening depending on where you're dialing in from Today, we are here to present the full-year results for FY24. Presenting with me today is Warrick Ranson, our CFO; Rob Thompson, our Global Chief Commercial Officer is also here with me; and Warrick.



The presentation has been lodged with the ASX along with the results release. First up, I will run through an overview of the results, take a look at where the market is at and then focus on the progress we have made in implementing our business strategy, particularly in North America.



Warrick will then take us through the financials. At the end, I will return to talk about the outlook after which we will have Q&A.



I will turn straight to slide 5, which covers an overview of the results. There is no doubt when you look at the year-on-year comparison of the results, it was a difficult year. Mark is going to dissect the results in some detail in later slides. So let me just make three overall comments. Firstly, it is a