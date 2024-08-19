Release Date: August 19, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

Cue Biopharma Inc (CUE, Financial) has developed a breakthrough proprietary therapeutic approach to establish a new standard of care for treating both cancer and autoimmune diseases by restoring immune balance.

The CUE-101 Phase 1b trial data shows substantial prolongation of survival in patients treated with monotherapy and in combination with Keytruda.

Significant progress has been made with the lead autoimmune disease program, CUE-401, in collaboration with Ono Pharmaceuticals, targeting multiple autoimmune and inflammatory diseases.

The company has implemented a cash-efficient business model, reducing capital requirements and emphasizing strategic partnerships to extend its runway to mid-2025.

The CUE-500 series, particularly CUE-501, shows promise in selectively depleting B cells, potentially addressing multiple B-cell-mediated autoimmune diseases and B-cell malignancies.

Negative Points

Cue Biopharma Inc (CUE) is delaying the launch of a capital-intensive trial towards registration, which may impact the timeline for bringing new treatments to market.

The company is heavily reliant on strategic partnerships to access additional resources and capital, which may introduce uncertainties and dependencies.

Despite promising data, the company faces significant competition in the oncology and autoimmune disease markets, which could impact its market positioning and adoption.

The financial outlook remains cautious, with a need to carefully manage cash burn and potentially raise additional capital, which could lead to dilution.

The maturing data from ongoing trials, while promising, still requires further validation and may face scrutiny from potential partners and regulatory bodies.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you speak to the trafficking capacity of CUE-501 and the estimate of CMV-seropositivity in the general population?

A: CMV-seropositivity is around 65% to 70%. For SARS-CoV-2, it's virtually 100%. Immuno-STATs have shown the ability to penetrate solid tumor tissue and engage relevant antigen-specific T cells, which should hold true for the CUE-500 series.

Q: How do you think more mature survival statistics for CUE-101 could help attract strategic interest?

A: The survival data is expected to differentiate CUE-101 and position it competitively. Ongoing dialogue with potential partners indicates that the maturing survival data will be crucial in demonstrating the durability of the immune response triggered by CUE-101.

Q: How do you view the results of CUE-101 in the context of the current landscape, especially with new data from competitors like Merus?

A: The 12-month survival rate for CUE-101 is 90%, compared to 59% for pembrolizumab monotherapy in the LEAD-010 trial. In the second-line setting, CUE-101 monotherapy shows a median OS of 20.8 months, significantly higher than Merus's 11.5 months.

Q: Can you provide an update on the neoadjuvant study?

A: The study is progressing well, with preliminary data looking very encouraging. The investigators intend to submit the findings for publication in a high-level journal.

Q: How do you plan to bridge the gap between now and the initial milestone payments expected from the Ono opt-in?

A: Measures have been taken to reduce burn rate and focus on near-term milestones. Partnering discussions for CUE-501 are ongoing, and these partnerships are expected to provide upfront payments and milestone-based funding to extend the runway.

Q: What are the next steps for positioning CUE-501 for partnering?

A: Discussions with potential pharma partners are ongoing. The focus is on demonstrating the differentiated asset's potential and engaging in strategic dialogue to determine the best indications for development.

Q: Is there room to negotiate and potentially accelerate milestones or opt-in potential with Ono based on the data generated so far?

A: The partnership with Ono has been highly productive, and both parties are aligned on the next steps. There is no current need to modify the existing agreement.

Q: What non-clinical data should we expect next for CUE-401 and CUE-501?

A: Ongoing in vivo experiments for CUE-501 and further data generation for CUE-401 in collaboration with Ono will be shared as they emerge, focusing on efficacy and activity in various disease models.

Q: How does the safety profile of the Immuno-STAT platform differentiate from cell therapies targeting CD19 for autoimmune diseases?

A: The Immuno-STAT platform has shown no clinically relevant immunogenicity and favorable tolerability. It selectively engages a small percentage of T cells, avoiding the broad activation seen with pan T-cell engagers, which should offer superior safety and tolerability.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.