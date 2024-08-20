Mader Group Ltd (MADGF) (Q4 2024) Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Record Revenue and Strong Financial Performance

Mader Group Ltd (MADGF) reports a 27% revenue increase and a 31% rise in NPAT, with positive growth outlook for FY25.

Author's Avatar
47 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $774.5 million, up 27% from FY23.
  • EBITDA: $99.2 million, up 32% from FY23.
  • Net Profit After Tax (NPAT): $50.4 million, up 31% from $38.5 million in FY23.
  • Net Debt: $31.2 million, down 27% from $42.7 million at June 2023.
  • Dividend: $0.078 per share fully franked, up 34% from $0.058 per share last financial year.
  • Earnings Per Share (EPS): $0.252 per share, up 31% from the prior corresponding period (PCP).
  • Operating Cash Flow: $68.7 million.
  • Revenue in Australia: $585.7 million, up 25%.
  • Revenue in North America: $177.8 million, up 34%.
  • Revenue in Rest of the World: Up 36% from the prior corresponding period.
  • Service Vehicles: Increased by approximately 300, totaling over 1,400 service vehicles.
  • FY25 Revenue Guidance: At least $870 million.
  • FY25 NPAT Guidance: At least $57 million.
Article's Main Image

Release Date: August 20, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

  • Record revenue of $774.5 million, a 27% increase compared to FY23.
  • EBITDA up 32% to $99.2 million, showcasing improved margins.
  • Net debt reduced by 27% to $31.2 million, indicating strong financial management.
  • Declared a $0.078 per share fully franked dividend, a 34% increase from the previous year.
  • Significant geographical and service line diversification, with operations in 7 countries and multiple industries.

Negative Points

  • Uncertainty due to the upcoming US elections, potentially affecting investment decisions.
  • Challenges in the oil sands industry in Canada, leading to cost-cutting pressures.
  • Increased depreciation rates in North America due to harsh environmental conditions.
  • Potential softer targets in key commodities like lithium, nickel, and iron ore.
  • Dependence on Tier 1 miners and large mining contractors, which could pose credit risk.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you provide some context to the run rates and what's going into the guidance number?
A: (Justin Nuich, CEO) The guidance reflects a prudent approach to ensure deliverability, considering factors like lithium and nickel market fluctuations, softer iron ore targets, and the upcoming US elections. Despite these, we remain on track for our FY26 targets with a growth CapEx of $40 million to $45 million.

Q: Could you provide some comments on Canada versus USA in the context of North American growth in the second half?
A: (Justin Nuich, CEO) In the US, coal activity declined due to sites reaching end-of-life. In Canada, we diversified out of the oil sands due to cost-cutting pressures, reallocating resources to other regions. Both regions show strong growth potential for FY25, with some uncertainty due to the US elections.

Q: How should we think about guidance on a segment-by-segment basis, particularly for the USA and Canada?
A: (Paul Hegarty, CFO) Australia is expected to grow around 9-10%, North America around 25%, and the rest of the world at 10%. (Justin Nuich, CEO) Canada shows strong growth outside the oil sands, and the USA has good tailwinds, though growth may be slower until post-election.

Q: Can you give us some color on establishing a shutdown team in North America?
A: (Justin Nuich, CEO) We are expanding into major shutdowns for miners, similar to our operations in Australia. This is a natural progression as we grow our presence in North America.

Q: What is the medium-term outlook for the Rest of the World segment?
A: (Justin Nuich, CEO) We expect steady growth as demand for our services remains strong, particularly targeting Tier 1 miners in favorable regions for our workforce.

Q: Does ROM tonnes continue to provide a reasonable measure of possible growth?
A: (Justin Nuich, CEO) Yes, it does. We remain optimistic about growth in North America and the rest of the world, given the ongoing skill shortages and our business model's potential.

Q: Can you explain the shortfall of receipts from customers versus revenue in the second half?
A: (Paul Hegarty, CFO) The shortfall was primarily due to the growth in our workshop facility, which has longer lead times on parts. This has mostly normalized in FY25.

Q: Why did depreciation rates lift materially in North America?
A: (Paul Hegarty, CFO) We increased depreciation rates due to higher wear and tear on service vehicles in harsh environmental conditions, particularly in Canada. This conservative approach ensures our balance sheet accurately reflects asset values.

Q: Can you provide an update on the net cash target and pathway from here?
A: (Paul Hegarty, CFO) We are on track to achieve our net cash target in the medium term (2-3 years), driven by significant top-line growth, a CapEx-light business model, and strong free cash flow.

Q: Can you give us more color on CapEx in FY25?
A: (Justin Nuich, CEO) Most of our CapEx will be for growth, with some replacement of older fleet vehicles. We expect strong growth in Australia and North America, maintaining a similar CapEx rate as FY24.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.