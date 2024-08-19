Full Year 2024 Ansell Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 19, 2024 / 10:00PM GMT

Operator



Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Ansell Limited FY24 full year results.



I would now like to hand the conference over to Mr. Neil Salmon, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer. Please go ahead.



Neil Salmon - Ansell Ltd - Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director, Executive Director



Thank you. Good morning to you in Australia. Good morning to people around the world all. Good all times a day to people joining from around the world and listening in to our presentation of our fiscal year '24 results. And I thank you for your time and your interest in Ansell.



I will begin as usual with our summary of our safety and sustainability highlights you could move to page 5. So overall, this page summarizes a lot of progress. And it's also a reminder that the goals we've set out under these headlines are challenging. They require a lot of success to get right and our progress will not always be in a straight line.



And so I'm going to begin with a couple of examples of this. Firstly, for the first time