Full Year 2024 Dexus Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 19, 2024 / 11:30PM GMT
Ross Du Vernet - Dexus - Group Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director
Good morning, everyone, and thanks for joining us today for our 2024 full-year results presentation. I'd like to begin today by acknowledging the traditional custodians of the lands on which we operate and pay our respects to their elders past and present.
Today, you'll hear from Keir on the financials; Andy, on office; and Chris Mackenzie, who we welcome as our new AGM for industrial. Chris has been with Dexus for nine years, most recently leading the industrial transactions and development group. I'll cover funds management and our priorities ahead and then open up to any questions you may have.
I feel very privileged to be leading Dexus at an important inflection point in its history. Dexus, today, is a unique, diversified real asset platform of significant scale and critical mass in each of our sectors, geographically focused in Australia and New Zealand with access to diverse pools of capital. Our $14.8 billion balance sheet portfolio is largely invested in high-quality office and industrial real estate
