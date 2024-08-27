Target Corp (TGT, Financial) is set to release its Q2 2024 earnings on Aug 21, 2024. The consensus estimate for Q2 2024 revenue is $25.23 billion, and the earnings are expected to come in at $2.19 per share. The full year 2024's revenue is expected to be $106.86 billion and the earnings are expected to be $9.33 per share. More detailed estimate data can be found on the Estimates page.

Target Corp (TGT, Financial) Estimates Trends

Over the past 90 days, revenue estimates for Target Corp (TGT) for the full year 2024 have declined from $107.25 billion to $106.86 billion, and for 2025, from $111.31 billion to $110.79 billion. Earnings estimates have also seen a downward adjustment, with the 2024 estimates moving from $9.38 per share to $9.33 per share, and the 2025 estimates from $10.48 per share to $10.38 per share.

Target Corp (TGT, Financial) Reported History

In the previous quarter of April 30, 2024, Target Corp's (TGT) actual revenue was $24.53 billion, which beat analysts' revenue expectations of $24.52 billion by 0.04%. Target Corp's (TGT) actual earnings were $2.03 per share, which missed analysts' earnings expectations of $2.035 per share by -0.25%. After releasing the results, Target Corp (TGT) was down by -8.03% in one day.

Target Corp (TGT, Financial) 12 Month Price Targets

Based on the one-year price targets offered by 30 analysts, the average target price for Target Corp (TGT) is $170.12 with a high estimate of $210 and a low estimate of $116. The average target implies an upside of 17.62% from the current price of $144.63.

Based on GuruFocus estimates, the estimated GF Value for Target Corp (TGT, Financial) in one year is $167.04, suggesting an upside of 15.49% from the current price of $144.63.

Based on the consensus recommendation from 37 brokerage firms, Target Corp's (TGT, Financial) average brokerage recommendation is currently 2.2, indicating an "Outperform" status. The rating scale ranges from 1 to 5, where 1 signifies Strong Buy, and 5 denotes Sell.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.